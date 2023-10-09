Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 19, 2023. (Reuters)
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 19, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Erdogan tells Palestinians to ‘stop harassment’ of Israelis

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday told Palestinians to “stop their harassment” of Israelis and for both sides to respect the rules of war, as fighting raged in Gaza.

“We ask Israel to stop its bombardment of Palestinian territory and Palestinians to stop their harassment of Israeli civilian settlements,” Erdogan said in televised remarks, adding that “war also has its manners and morals.”

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

One Russian killed, four missing in Hamas attack on Israel

Spain ‘disagrees’ with EU move to suspend Palestinian aid payments

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size