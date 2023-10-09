Erdogan tells Palestinians to ‘stop harassment’ of Israelis

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday told Palestinians to “stop their harassment” of Israelis and for both sides to respect the rules of war, as fighting raged in Gaza.

“We ask Israel to stop its bombardment of Palestinian territory and Palestinians to stop their harassment of Israeli civilian settlements,” Erdogan said in televised remarks, adding that “war also has its manners and morals.”

