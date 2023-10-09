European Commission backtracks on suspension of Palestinian aid payments

The European Commission said on Monday that aid payments for Palestinians would not be suspended, directly contradicting a statement by one of its top officials earlier in the day.

The Commission said it was launching a review of its assistance for Palestine following Hamas’s attack on Israel at the weekend.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“In the meantime, as there were no payments foreseen, there will be no suspension of payments,” the Commission said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, Oliver Varhelyi, the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, said on social media platform X that the Commission was putting all its development aid to Palestinians under review.

“All payments immediately suspended,” he said.

Read more:

Spain ‘disagrees’ with EU move to suspend Palestinian aid payments

Ireland asks EU to clarify legal basis for suspending aid to Palestine

Palestinian president calls on UN to intervene to stop ‘ongoing Israeli aggression’