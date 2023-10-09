Granddaughter of pensioner, 85, snatched by Hamas says grief is ‘overwhelming'

The granddaughter of an 85-year-old woman who was snatched from her home and taken hostage by Hamas has told Al Arabiya English that “there are no words” to describe the fear and anguish her family is going through as she makes a desperate plea for news of the pensioner’s welfare.

Adva Adar, 32, said her grandmother Yafa Adar, was taken from the home where she has lived for more than 50 years in the kibbutz community of Nir-Oz on Saturday by Hamas terrorists.

The 85-year-old was caught on video and camera being driven off in a golf cart by armed Hamas militants during the mass weekend attack on Israel.

“My grandmother was in her house, probably hiding and trying to keep herself safe when she was kidnapped,” Adar told Al Arabiya English, as she fought to hold back the tears. “She lives alone. There was no one to protect her. They took from her house. They took her - and so many other elders, and children and babies.”

Adar said while she and her family had made contact with her grandmother early Saturday when the rockets began raining down on Israel, by 9 a.m. they could no longer reach her.

“We couldn’t get hold of her anymore. We heard from other members (of the community) about the chaos. We were told the terrorists were making fires and burning houses to ash. “

At 5 p.m. on Saturday, Israeli Defense Forces managed to get to Yafa Adar’s house.

“They told us her house was broken [into] and she wasn’t here. We tried to understand was going.”

That was when, said Adar, they found a video circulating online showing Hamas had captured her grandmother.

“We saw video that they had posted. They were celebrating the kidnapping of an 85-year-old – celebrating, singling, clapping their hands – like it was a performance. There are no words that can describe that feeling. It is overwhelming. It hurts in every inch of our bodies. In her age, physical situation. Having to survive through all this. Its scares me to death.”

Ada, who is located near the city of Luzit, said her cousin is also missing, whilst her grandfather is receiving treatment in hospital after the attacks.

“My other family are physically ok. But their houses are completely burnt to ash. We are traumatized in a very severe way.”

Mother-of-four Ronit Farkash, a resident of the border town Tkuma, next to Gaza, for more 20 years, told Al Arabiya English that she was walking her Doberman in an open stretch of ground at 6:30 a.m. Saturday when she saw the first rockets rain in the sky.

“I was out in the open air as my Doberman needs lots of open space. It was then I suddenly saw rockets non-stop from Gaza. I am terrified – I know Israel’s Iron Dome does not work in open areas, only when they see rockets in dense areas. I am a kilometer away from anywhere, so I just start to run screaming; my dog was hysterical.”

After a kilometer, Farkash said she hit a populated area, and begged people to open their front door.

With two of her eldest children – her son and 20-year-old daughter – both on combat duty for Israel, Farkash then desperately tried to contact her eldest siblings.

She was finally informed Saturday afternoon both were safe.

“I went to a friend of mine,” she said. “We were watching the news and community (with our community) on WhatsApp groups. We heard news of penetration and terrorists slaughtering people on the border. We have a security guard and a group of people on the border with weapons - luckily, it was a Saturday and a religious day, so the fence was closed. We have access to the cameras on the fence and could see pick-up trucks and people armed with guns passing by to the next town. Seven minutes later we heard gunshots.”

Farkash said those with young children have begun leaving the town they call home.

The 47-year-old has already relocated to the center of Israel, with her two youngest children, 18 and 13.

Her husband, a retired soldier, has already been drafted back to duty, and now she waits alone for news of his and her two elder children’s welfare.

“No one knows what will happen. Our community is falling apart.”

“Our community – we can stand the threat of rockets; we have had to for years. But penetration is different. We all have bomb shelters but they don’t have locks on the door. We can protect ourselves from rockets – but not the threat of terrorists.”

