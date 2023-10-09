Hamas says Israeli bombings on Gaza killed four Israeli captives

Hamas said on Monday that four Israeli captives and their Hamas captors had been killed in Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave since Sunday.

“The bombardment overnight and today on the Gaza Strip led to the killing of four of the enemy’s captives and their captors,” said Abu Ubaida, spokesman of the Hamas armed wing.

