Iran rejects accusations of involvement in Hamas’ operation against Israel
Iran said it was not involved in the attacks launched by militant group Hamas on Israel, the country's foreign ministry spokesperson said during a press conference on Monday.
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani denied reports of Tehran’s involvement in the Saturday attacks that have killed 700 Israelis and led to the capture of dozens more.
Israel has since retaliated on the Gaza Strip, launching hundreds of attacks that have killed more than 400 Palestinians so far and destroyed entire neighborhoods in the besieged city.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was no evidence Iran was behind the latest attacks on Israel but he acknowledged that there are long standing ties between Tehran and Hamas.
“Anyone who threatens the Islamic Republic of Iran should know that any foolish action will be met with a devastating response," Kanaani said.
Iran’s backing for Palestinian groups is part of a broader network of militias and armed groups it supports across the Middle East, giving Tehran a powerful presence in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen, as well as Gaza.
