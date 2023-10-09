Iran urges Lebanon’s Hezbollah to prepare for conflict with Israel: Report

Iran is urging Lebanon’s Hezbollah to prepare for potential conflict with Israel, the Times of Israel cited a senior Israeli government source as saying on Monday.

The source also said that Israel has gathered intelligence suggesting Iran influenced Hamas in carrying out its recent attack on Israel.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier on Monday, Reuters, citing Lebanese sources, reported the death of a Hezbollah member in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon. Sources close to Hezbollah were quoted by Reuters as saying that this death would prompt a response.

Hamas militants stormed towns and communities in southern Israel at dawn on Saturday under the cover of a barrage of rocket fire, in the deadliest attack on the country in decades.

Israel has retaliated by carrying out intense air strikes on the Gaza Strip which is controlled by Hamas.

More than 700 people have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its attack on Saturday, while on the Gaza side, at least 560 people have been killed.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing senior members of both Hamas and Hezbollah, that Iran played a role in planning Hamas’ unexpected assault on Israel and approved the operation during a meeting in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.

Iran, despite expressing support for Hamas’ attack on Israel, has denied any direct involvement.

Iran does not recognize Israel and has made support for the Palestinian cause a centerpiece of its foreign policy ever since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

The two governments have engaged in a shadow war for years, with Iran accusing Israel of a series of sabotage attacks and assassinations targeting its nuclear program.

Read more:

Hamas to execute a captive for every new Israeli attack on civilian homes