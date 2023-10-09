Ireland asks EU to clarify legal basis for suspending aid to Palestine

Ireland on Monday requested the European Commission to clarify the legal basis for the earlier announced suspension of Palestinian aid, following Hamas’ attack on Israel.

“Our understanding is that there is no legal basis for a unilateral decision of this kind by an individual Commissioner and we do not support a suspension of aid,” a spokesperson for the Irish Foreign Ministry said.

