Israel-bound cruise ships divert to Cyprus, flights added to repatriate people
Cruise ships heading to Israel have been diverted to Cyprus, while additional flights were arranged on Monday to repatriate Israelis or assist people wanting to leave Israel, aviation and shipping officials said.
A cruise ship docked at Limassol port on Sunday, while a second on Monday, Port Manager Panayiotis Agathocleous told Cyprus’s Ant1 TV station. A third was expected during the week, he said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We are ready to offer all assistance,” Agathocleous said.
Aviation officials said 11 extra inbound and outbound flights to Israel were arranged on Monday. It included the scheduled repatriation of about 150 Cypriot pilgrims from Israel on Monday.
Cyprus was used as an evacuation hub for thousands of people fleeing a war between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah in 2006.
Read more:
Israel intensifies raids on Gaza Strip, West Bank for third day
More than 123,000 people displaced in the Gaza Strip: UN
Granddaughter of pensioner, 85, snatched by Hamas says grief is ‘overwhelming'
-
Israel closes checkpoints across West Bank, Jerusalem, restricts entry into Al AqsaIsraeli forces have reportedly closed the main Qalandia checkpoints that link northern West Bank to Jerusalem, and all Bethlehem checkpoints linking the southern West Bank to Jerusalem. Middle East
-
Hamas says fired barrage of missiles on Tel Aviv in response to bombings on civiliansThe Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigade, the military wing of the Hamas militant group, said it had fired a barrage of missiles towards Tel Aviv and ... Middle East
-
Israel drafts 300,000 reservists, says took control of villages near GazaIsrael has drafted a record 300,000 reservists in its response to a multi-front Hamas attack from Gaza and is “going on the offensive,” the chief ... Middle East
-
Iran rejects accusations of involvement in Hamas’ operation against IsraelIran said it was not involved in the attacks launched by militant group Hamas on Israel, the country's foreign ministry spokesperson said during a ... Middle East
-
China condemns civilian deaths in Israel-Palestine violence, urges two-state solutionChina said Monday it “opposes and condemns” violence against civilians in Israel and the Palestinian territories.“China is highly concerned about the ... World News
-
Israel uses YouTube advertisements to convey war messagesSocial media users were quick to share this on X, formerly known as Twitter, with some users calling the ad “propaganda.” Middle East
-
Granddaughter of pensioner, 85, snatched by Hamas says grief is ‘overwhelming'Adva Adar told Al Arabiya English her grandmother Yafa Adar, was taken from the home where she has lived for more than 50 years in the kibbutz community of Nir-Oz on Saturday by Hamas. Middle East