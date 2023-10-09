Israel closes checkpoints across West Bank, Jerusalem, restricts entry into Al Aqsa

Israel has closed all checkpoints surrounding Jerusalem and across the entire West Bank for a third day, restricting all movement, the Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported on Monday.

Israeli forces have reportedly closed the main Qalandia checkpoints that link northern West Bank to Jerusalem, and all Bethlehem checkpoints linking the southern West Bank to Jerusalem, according to reports from WAFA.

Advertisement

The Shufat refugee camp, Beit Iksa and al-Jib checkpoints around Jerusalem have also been closed for a third day to prevent any movement of the Palestinians, the state news agency reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Israeli forces have obstructed entry of Palestinians into the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem since Monday morning, allowing only elderly people to enter the mosque, WAFA reported citing local sources.

Read more:

Israel uses YouTube advertisements to convey war messages

Israel intensifies raids on Gaza Strip, West Bank for third day

Analysis: Israeli hostages complicate plan for ‘mighty vengeance’ against Hamas