Israel uses YouTube advertisements to convey war messages

Israel has turned to YouTube advertisements to declare that Hamas has unleashed a war on the country, adding that Tel Aviv will take all necessary measures to protect its citizens against the “barbaric terrorists.”

Social media users were quick to share this on X, formerly known as Twitter, with some users calling the ad “propaganda” while others were surprised on how “quickly” YouTube approved the message to be screened on the platform.

“An ad from the State of Israel just came up when I was watching YouTube with the theme “We are under attack.” Wow, they created and distributed that ad really quickly,” a user who identified as AlvinPacino wrote on X.

An ad from the State of Israel just came up when I was watching youtube with the theme "We are under attack". Wow they created and distributed that ad really quickly. — Alvin (@AlvinPacino) October 9, 2023

“I find it incredible there is an active media campaign with “tv” commercials to pick a side in Gaza. That’s where we are. YouTube ads to choose which murder is correct..,” wrote another user who went by the name aphonic.

Deadly incursion

Israel pounded the Palestinian enclave of Gaza on Sunday, killing hundreds of people in retaliation for one of the bloodiest attacks in its history when militia group Hamas killed 700 Israelis and abducted dozens more.

Hamas fighters’ rampage through Israeli towns on Saturday was the deadliest such incursion since Egypt and Syria’s attacks in the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago and has threatened to ignite another conflagration in the long-running conflict.

In response, Israeli air strikes hit housing blocks, tunnels, a mosque and homes of Hamas officials in Gaza, killing more than 400 people, including 20 children, in keeping with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s vow of “mighty vengeance.”

