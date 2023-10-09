Theme
Cars are on fire after they were hit by rockets from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip infiltrated Saturday into southern Israel and fired thousands of rockets into the country while Israel began striking targets in Gaza in response. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Cars are on fire after they were hit by rockets from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, on October 7, 2023. (AP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israeli FM says more than 100 people taken captive by Hamas

Reuters
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Monday that more than 100 people have been taken captive by Hamas during a deadly cross-border incursion over the weekend.

“Right now, there is more than 700 people that (were) murdered, that (were) slaughtered. More than 100 people that (were) taken captive,” Cohen said, speaking in English to foreign journalists.

