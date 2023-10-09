Israeli FM says more than 100 people taken captive by Hamas

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Monday that more than 100 people have been taken captive by Hamas during a deadly cross-border incursion over the weekend.



“Right now, there is more than 700 people that (were) murdered, that (were) slaughtered. More than 100 people that (were) taken captive,” Cohen said, speaking in English to foreign journalists.



