It is in Russia’s interests to inflame war in Middle East: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that it was in Russia’s interests to inflame war in the Middle East to weaken global unity.

“Based on available information -- very clear information -- it is in Russia’s interests to inflame war in the Middle East to create a new source of pain and suffering that would weaken global unity, create divisions and help Russia in undermining freedom in Europe,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

