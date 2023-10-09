Theme
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listens as President Joe Biden speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Washington. (File photo: AP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

It is in Russia’s interests to inflame war in Middle East: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that it was in Russia’s interests to inflame war in the Middle East to weaken global unity.

“Based on available information -- very clear information -- it is in Russia’s interests to inflame war in the Middle East to create a new source of pain and suffering that would weaken global unity, create divisions and help Russia in undermining freedom in Europe,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

