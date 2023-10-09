Israel’s Netanyahu compares Hamas to ISIS, says Gaza offensive has ‘only started’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said “atrocities” committed by Hamas during its attack on Israel mirrored those carried out by ISIS.

Netanyahu in broadcast remarks recounted how some Israelis were killed during the Hamas incursion, saying tied-up children were executed. This, he said, was on par with brutal killings carried out by ISIS.

Advertisement

“The atrocities committed by Hamas have not been seen since ISIS atrocities. Bound children executed along with their families. Young men and women shot in the back, executed. Other horrors I won’t describe here,” Netanyahu said.

“We have always known who Hamas is. Now the entire world knows. Hamas is ISIS. And we will defeat it just like the enlightened world defeated ISIS. This vile enemy wanted war and it will get war,” he said.

Netanyahu also said that Israel has “only started” its fierce offensive in the Gaza Strip.

“We have only started striking Hamas,” he said. “What we will do to our enemies in the coming days will reverberate with them for generations.”

The Israeli leader also called on Israel’s opposition to form a government of national unity.

“I call on opposition leaders to immediately form an emergency government of national unity without any preconditions,” Netanyahu said.