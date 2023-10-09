Netanyahu says Israel’s response to Hamas onslaught will ‘change the middle east’

Israel’s response to the unprecedented multi-pronged attack by Palestinian gunmen from the Gaza Strip will “change the Middle East,” Prime Minister

Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.



He was speaking to mayors of southern border towns hit by the surprise assault that began on Saturday, a statement from his office said. It did not elaborate on his prediction.

