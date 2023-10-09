Palestinian president calls on UN to intervene to stop ‘ongoing Israeli aggression’
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on the UN to immediately intervene to prevent the occurrence of a humanitarian catastrophe due to the “ongoing Israeli aggression, especially in Gaza,” the official news agency WAFA reported.
