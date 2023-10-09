Theme
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at the U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at the UN headquarters. (File photo: AP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Palestinian president calls on UN to intervene to stop ‘ongoing Israeli aggression’

Reuters
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on the UN to immediately intervene to prevent the occurrence of a humanitarian catastrophe due to the “ongoing Israeli aggression, especially in Gaza,” the official news agency WAFA reported.

