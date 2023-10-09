Theme
Passengers look at the monitor displaying delayed flights at Ben Gurion airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, March 27, 2023. Israeli Airports Authority says flights out of main international airport have been grounded following strike cal. Israel's largest trade union group launched a strike across a broad swath of sectors, joining a surging protest movement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to overhaul the judiciary. (AP Photo/Oren Ziv)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Several international airlines suspend Tel Aviv flights until conditions improve

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Several international air carriers said on Sunday they had suspended flights serving Tel Aviv in light of the Hamas militant attack on Israel and were waiting for conditions to improve before resuming service.

US air carriers United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines said they had suspended direct flights, as did Air France.

The US air lines normally operate direct service from major US metropolitan areas including New York, Chicago, Washington, DC and Miami.

In a statement, United said it had operated two scheduled flights to the United States from Israel late Saturday and early Sunday but that service would remain suspended “until conditions allow them to resume.”

Delta representatives said they were monitoring the situation to make schedule adjustments as necessary but that flights “have been canceled into this week.”

