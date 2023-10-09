Spain ‘disagrees’ with EU move to suspend Palestinian aid payments

Spain said on Monday that it “disagrees” with a decision by the European Union to suspend development aid to the Palestinians in the wake of the Hamas assault on Israel.

“(Foreign Minister) Jose Manuel Albares, called European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi to say he disagrees with this decision,” Spain’s foreign ministry said, adding that Albares called for this to be discussed at Tuesday’s meeting of European foreign ministers.

