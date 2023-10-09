Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Spain's acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Manuel Albares holds a press conference during an informal meeting of EU foreing affairs ministers held in Toledo on August 31, 2023, in the framework of the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union. (AFP)
Spain's acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Manuel Albares holds a press conference during an informal meeting of EU foreing affairs ministers held in Toledo on August 31, 2023, in the framework of the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union. (File photo: AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Spain ‘disagrees’ with EU move to suspend Palestinian aid payments

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Spain said on Monday that it “disagrees” with a decision by the European Union to suspend development aid to the Palestinians in the wake of the Hamas assault on Israel.

“(Foreign Minister) Jose Manuel Albares, called European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi to say he disagrees with this decision,” Spain’s foreign ministry said, adding that Albares called for this to be discussed at Tuesday’s meeting of European foreign ministers.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UAE, Bahrain condemn abduction of Israeli civilians by Hamas

Netanyahu to Biden: Israel has no choice but to undertake ground operation in Gaza

Hezbollah member killed in Israeli bombardment in southern Lebanon: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size