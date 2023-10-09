Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
uae emirates turkey flag
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Turkish, Emirati ministers discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Turkish source

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the fighting between Israeli and Palestinian forces with his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates in a call on Sunday, a Turkish foreign ministry source said.

The source did not provide any further details on the call. Since the fighting began on Saturday, Fidan has also held calls with his US, Saudi, Qatari, Egyptian, Palestinian, Iranian, Spanish and Jordanian counterparts.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The UAE foreign ministry on Sunday described attacks carried out by Palestinian militia group Hamas against Israeli towns as a “serious and grave escalation.”

In a statement, the ministry also said it was “appalled” by reports Israeli civilians were taken as hostages from their homes.

Read more:

Over 1,100 Israelis and Palestinians killed as Israel pounds Gaza after Hamas attack

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size