Twelve Thai nationals killed in Israel following Hamas attack, says official
Twelve Thai nationals have died in Israel following Hamas’ attack, Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kanchana Patarachoke said on Monday.
Eleven others were taken hostage and eight were injured. The numbers, based on reports from workers and employers in the ar-ea, were still awaiting confirmation from Israeli authorities, Kanchana said.
Thai workers are in the areas around the Gaza Strip, and some have been evacuated to safer areas, the spokesperson said, adding that Thailand’s air force is preparing planes for an evacuation whenever the situation allows. Many Thais work on farms in Israel.
