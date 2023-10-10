Theme
A view shows houses and buildings destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza City, on October 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

At least 770 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Reuters
Published: Updated:
At least 770 Palestinians have been killed and 4,000 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on the blockaded enclave since Saturday, Gaza’s health ministry said on Tuesday.

At least another 18 people were killed and 100 injured in the West Bank since Saturday, the ministry added.

