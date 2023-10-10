At least 770 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

At least 770 Palestinians have been killed and 4,000 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on the blockaded enclave since Saturday, Gaza’s health ministry said on Tuesday.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



At least another 18 people were killed and 100 injured in the West Bank since Saturday, the ministry added.



Read more:

Kremlin: Zelenskyy’s claim that Russia wants to inflame war in Middle East baseless

Advertisement