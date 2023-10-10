Biden reveals 14 Americans killed in Israel, more US citizens held hostage by Hamas

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the number of American citizens killed in Israel has risen to 14.

Biden also revealed for the first time that US citizens are being held hostage by Hamas.

“We also discussed how democracies like Israel and the United States are stronger and more secure when we act according to the rule of law,” the US president said in public remarks from the White House.

Biden slammed the Hamas attack as “sheer evil” and said the terror group does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity. “They [Hamas] use Palestinian civilians as human shields.”

He reiterated that the US stood with Israel and was surging additional military assistance, including ammunition and interceptors to replenish the Iron Dome. “We’re going to make sure Israel does not run out of these critical assets,” Biden said.

