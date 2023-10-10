Borrell invites Israeli, Palestinian FMs to address EU foreign ministers’ meeting

Israel’s Foreign Affairs minister Eli Cohen and his Palestinian Authority counterpart Riyad Al-Maliki have been invited to an emergency meeting of European Foreign Affairs ministers later on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Israel and the region, said EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell.



“I have invited (the) Israeli Foreign Minister to join the meeting of EU Foreign Ministers I am convening this afternoon. I have also invited (the Palestinian Authority’s) Foreign Minister Maliki to address the meeting and present the views of the Palestinian Authority,” Borrell said in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.



EU ministers will meet in Muscat, Oman, where a meeting of EU and Gulf Cooperation Council foreign ministers was already

scheduled to take place. Some ministers will be there in person, some will attend the meeting remotely.



