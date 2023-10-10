Theme
This combination of pictures created on June 22, 2020 shows (R) a handout picture released by the Egyptian Presidency of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaking in a televised address in the capital Cairo on January 25, 2017, and (L) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking during a press conference at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, on April 18, 2018. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Egypt’s Sisi, Turkey’s Erdogan join forces in urgent call for Gaza-Israel ceasefire

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan called on Hamas and Israel to immediately end violence and protect civilians, the Egyptian presidency said on Monday.

In a phone call, both leaders agreed civilians should not be exposed to “further risks and loss of life,” a presidency spokesman said.

