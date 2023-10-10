Erdogan, Putin address Israeli-Palestinian conflict, humanitarian aid in phone call

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Tuesday, the Turkish presidency said.

The two leaders discussed possible measures to prevent increasing the tensions in the region and initiatives for delivering humanitarian aid there, it said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

In the call, Erdogan said Turkey will maintain its efforts to ensure calm in the region, according to the statement.

