Erdogan vows retaliation over US-downed Turkish drone in northern Syria

Turkey will retaliate for the shooting down of an armed Turkish drone by the United States in northern Syria, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday in a news conference following a cabinet meeting.

“There is no doubt that the incident has been engraved in our national memory and necessary action will certainly be taken when the time comes,” he said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Erdogan urges Israel against ‘indiscriminately’ attacking Gaza

More than 11 killed in Turkish strike on northeast Syria, a war monitor says