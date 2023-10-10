Theme
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives a press conference during the NATO Summit in Vilnius on July 12, 2023. (AFP)
Erdogan vows retaliation over US-downed Turkish drone in northern Syria

Turkey will retaliate for the shooting down of an armed Turkish drone by the United States in northern Syria, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday in a news conference following a cabinet meeting.

“There is no doubt that the incident has been engraved in our national memory and necessary action will certainly be taken when the time comes,” he said.

