Hamas says Israel killed 2 senior members in Gaza strikes

The Hamas militant group said Tuesday two of its senior figures were killed in strikes by the Israeli military on the Gaza Strip, confirming an announcement by the army.

Both members of Hamas’s politburo, Zakaria Muammar led its economics section, while Jawad Abu Shamala coordinated ties with other Palestinian factions, as head of the national relations department, the militant group said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Norwegian Air cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv until December

At least 830 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Kremlin: Zelenskyy’s claim that Russia wants to inflame war in Middle East baseless