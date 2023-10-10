Theme
Israeli soldiers look at the remains of a police station which was the site of a battle following a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, southern Israel, on October 8, 2023. (Reuters)
Hamas says Israel killed 2 senior members in Gaza strikes

AFP
The Hamas militant group said Tuesday two of its senior figures were killed in strikes by the Israeli military on the Gaza Strip, confirming an announcement by the army.

Both members of Hamas’s politburo, Zakaria Muammar led its economics section, while Jawad Abu Shamala coordinated ties with other Palestinian factions, as head of the national relations department, the militant group said.

