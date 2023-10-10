Hamas tells residents of Israel’s Ashkelon they have until 5 p.m. to leave

Hamas armed wing spokesman Abu Ubaida told residents of Israel’s port of Ashkelon to leave the area by 5 p.m. (1400 GMT) on Tuesday, without giving any further details.



Meanwhile, sirens have been heard in Tel Aviv, warning of possible incoming rockets, the Israeli military said.



Israel has been pounding Gaza with the fiercest airstrikes in the 75-year history of its conflict with the Palestinians since Hamas launched a deadly incursion into Israel on Saturday.



