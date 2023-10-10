Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Palestinians search for casualties under the rubble of a house destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 8, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinians search for casualties under the rubble of a house destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 8, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Hamas tells residents of Israel’s Ashkelon they have until 5 p.m. to leave

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Hamas armed wing spokesman Abu Ubaida told residents of Israel’s port of Ashkelon to leave the area by 5 p.m. (1400 GMT) on Tuesday, without giving any further details.

Meanwhile, sirens have been heard in Tel Aviv, warning of possible incoming rockets, the Israeli military said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Israel has been pounding Gaza with the fiercest airstrikes in the 75-year history of its conflict with the Palestinians since Hamas launched a deadly incursion into Israel on Saturday.

Read more:

Israel tells Egypt it will strike aid headed toward Gaza: Report

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size