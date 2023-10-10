Hezbollah targets Israeli tank with guided missile

Hezbollah on Tuesday targeted an Israeli tank with a guided missile, two security sources in Lebanon said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said a helicopter struck an observation post belonging to the Hezbollah, in response to the anti-tank missile that was launched from Lebanese territory toward a military vehicle in the area of Avivim.

“No injuries were reported,” the Israeli army added.

Hezbollah, founded by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in 1982, has close ties to the Palestinian groups fighting Israel.

Hezbollah has voiced support for the Palestinians, saying its “guns and rockets” are with them.

On Sunday, Hezbollah fired at three Israeli positions in the disputed Shebaa Farms along the border and two more military posts in Israel on Monday.

But the heavily armed faction has so far not opened a major second front against Israel.

