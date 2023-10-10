Dozens killed as Israel bombs Gaza Strip in fresh raids for fourth day

Dozens of people have been killed on Tuesday as Israel bombed Gaza in fresh raids for the fourth day, Al Arabiya and Al Hadath sources reported.

Israeli bombing had continued on several areas inside the besieged city since the early hours of Tuesday morning, the sources said.

Israel’s navy boats launched several air strikes on the besieged city’s coast and Khan Younis, the Al Arabiya report added.

Israel’s military said it had bombed 200 targets in the Gaza Strip to wipe out Hamas fighters in the area.

The raids on Gaza come after Hamas militants launched dozens of missiles on Israel on Saturday. At least 700 people, including women and children, have been killed by Israeli raids. The death toll on the Israeli side is at least 1,000.

‘No electricity, no food, no water’

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a “complete siege” of Gaza on Monday, saying that he would halt the supply of electricity, food, water, and food to the Palestinian enclave.

“No electricity, no food, no water, no gas – it's all closed,” Gallant said in a video message.

“We are fighting animals and are acting accordingly,” he added.

The overcrowded besieged city is home to 2.3 million people.

‘Get out’

Hundreds of Gazans have also been forced to flee their homes as the bombardments continued.

The Israeli military suggested on Tuesday that Palestinians fleeing its air strikes in the city head to Egypt, which also borders the blockaded enclave.

“I am aware that the Rafah crossing (on the Gaza-Egypt border) is still open,” Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Hecht, chief military spokesperson to the foreign media, said in a briefing.

“Anyone who can get out, I would advise them to get out.”

More than 137,000 people in Gaza have sought shelter in schools run by the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), the United Nations said.

One of the schools was hit by Israeli strikes, the UN added.

At least three journalists were also killed on Monday night when Israel bombed a residential building in western Gaza.

Israeli raids targeted the Burj Hajji building, which houses a number of media offices.

