Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant delivers a statement to the press at the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) headquarters near the Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv, on March 9, 2023. (AFP)
Israeli defense minister Gallant to attend NATO meeting via video link

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is expected to take part in a meeting of NATO defense ministers via videoconference on Thursday, a Western official said.

The meeting in Brussels was previously scheduled to address issues including the war in Ukraine and NATO missions in Kosovo and Iraq but a session with Gallant was added following Hamas’ large-scale attack on Israel on Saturday, the official said on Tuesday.

