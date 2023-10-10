Israeli defense minister Gallant to attend NATO meeting via video link

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is expected to take part in a meeting of NATO defense ministers via videoconference on Thursday, a Western official said.

The meeting in Brussels was previously scheduled to address issues including the war in Ukraine and NATO missions in Kosovo and Iraq but a session with Gallant was added following Hamas’ large-scale attack on Israel on Saturday, the official said on Tuesday.

