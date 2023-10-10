Israel denies report that Egypt warned of Hamas attack in advance

The report that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received from Egypt a message in advance of a possible Hamas attack is “absolutely false,” the Prime Minister’s office said.

“No message in advance has arrived from Egypt and the Prime Minister has neither spoken, nor met, with the head of Egyptian intelligence since the formation of the government, neither directly nor indirectly. This is totally fake news,” Israel’s Prime Minister office said on X (formerly Twitter).

An Egyptian intelligence official told The Associated Press that Egypt, which often serves as a mediator between Israel and Hamas, had spoken repeatedly with the Israelis about “something big,” without elaborating.

The Egyptian official said Israeli officials were focused on the West Bank and played down the threat from Gaza. “We have warned them an explosion of the situation is coming, and very soon, and it would be big. But they underestimated such warnings,” added the official who spoke on condition of anonymity, according to AP.

The flare up of tensions in Israel started on Saturday when Hamas launched an unexpected and unprecedented surprise attack. Supported by a barrage of rockets, Hamas militants breached the blockade from Gaza Strip into adjacent Israeli towns. This sudden incursion resulted in numerous casualties and abductions – over 1,600 dead and thousands more injured.

Israel, in response, launched airstrikes on targets in Gaza and Netanyahu declared a state of war with Hamas, vowing to exact an unparalleled cost on the militant group.

