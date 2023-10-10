Theme
Smoke rises in Kfarshouba, as seen from the village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, in southern Lebanon, on July 6, 2023. (Reuters)
Israel launches rockets toward Lebanese border

Al Arabiya English
Israel has launched rockets toward the Lebanese borders, Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday.

Israeli strikes on Lebanon killed three Hezbollah members Monday, the Iran-backed group said, as tensions surged after Palestinian militants tried to infiltrate into Israel from Lebanon.

The escalation on Mondat came two days after Hamas militants launched an unprecedented multi-pronged attack on Israel's southern flank from the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Hamas tells residents of Israel’s Ashkelon they have until 5 p.m. to leave

