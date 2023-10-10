Israel launches rockets toward Lebanese border

Israel has launched rockets toward the Lebanese borders, Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday.



Israeli strikes on Lebanon killed three Hezbollah members Monday, the Iran-backed group said, as tensions surged after Palestinian militants tried to infiltrate into Israel from Lebanon.



The escalation on Mondat came two days after Hamas militants launched an unprecedented multi-pronged attack on Israel's southern flank from the blockaded Gaza Strip.



