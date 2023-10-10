Israel struck Hamas targets in Gaza from air, sea in ‘different’ counterattack: IDF

Israel’s Air Force and Navy conducted strikes on Hamas military targets in Gaza as part of a “different counterattack method,” IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday.

“The IDF has shifted to a different counterattack method and is striking in waves. Tens of Israeli Air Force (IAF) aircraft have struck aerially every four hours over the past 36 hours. The IAF has all its reserve personnel manning aircraft both in the headquarters and the squadrons on a wise scale,” Hagari said.

He added that the IAF conducted thousands of strikes on thousands of targets using thousands of munitions. “We are using every piece of intelligence to maximize damage to meeting spots for terrorists planning to invade Israel, houses belonging to senior Hamas commanders, terrorist operational centers and headquarters and terrorist infrastructure,” Hagari stated.

The IDF spokesperson stressed: “Hamas terrorists will find no shelter in Gaza, we will find them wherever they are.”

Simultaneously to the IAF strikes, “the Israeli Navy has been operating in the maritime arena, striking from sea to land.” Hagari said: “Terrorist operatives have attempted to dive, swim and utilize boats to attack through Israel’s Zikim Beach. They have failed. There are tens of neutralized Hamas terrorists from the Hamas’ naval force on the Beach or on boats.”

The flare up of tensions in Israel started on Saturday when Hamas launched an unexpected and unprecedented surprise attack. Supported by a barrage of rockets, Hamas militants breached the blockade from Gaza Strip into adjacent Israeli towns. This sudden incursion resulted in numerous casualties and abductions – over 1,600 dead and thousands more injured.

Israel, in response, launched airstrikes on targets in Gaza and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of war with Hamas, vowing to exact an unparalleled cost on the militant group.

