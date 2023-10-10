Israel arming volunteer guards in border communities, Jewish-Arab towns

Israel would on Tuesday begin distributing thousands of assault rifles to volunteer first-response teams in border communities and mixed Jewish-Arab towns, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a social media post.



He said 4,000 Israeli-made rifles would be given out in the first round, with at least another 6,000 to follow. Volunteers would also eventually be equipped with helmets and flak jackets, he added.



Ben-Gvir’s announcement came as Israel reeled from armed cross-border infiltrations by Palestinians from Gaza and eyed possible internal friction between Israel's majority Jews and 20 percent Arab minority, many of whom identify with the Palestinians.



