Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Palestinians gather at the site of Israeli strikes, in Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip October 9, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinians gather at the site of Israeli strikes, in Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip on October 9, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israel arming volunteer guards in border communities, Jewish-Arab towns

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Israel would on Tuesday begin distributing thousands of assault rifles to volunteer first-response teams in border communities and mixed Jewish-Arab towns, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a social media post.

He said 4,000 Israeli-made rifles would be given out in the first round, with at least another 6,000 to follow. Volunteers would also eventually be equipped with helmets and flak jackets, he added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ben-Gvir’s announcement came as Israel reeled from armed cross-border infiltrations by Palestinians from Gaza and eyed possible internal friction between Israel's majority Jews and 20 percent Arab minority, many of whom identify with the Palestinians.

Read more:

Israeli’s military says Hamas has nowhere to hide in Gaza

Advertisement

Israeli army says 1,500 bodies of Hamas fighters found in Israel

Spain, France say aid to Palestinian people must continue

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size