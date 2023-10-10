Israel tours should be avoided, tourists should stay in hotels

Tours of Israel should be avoided, Israel’s Ministry of Tourism said in a note sent to local tour agencies, as the country indicated it could be planning a ground assault on Gaza in response to Palestinian militant group Hamas’ weekend attack.

The note added that those on cruises should stay on their ships, while others tourists should remain in their hotels.

“In general, please stay near protected places and act according to the instructions of the Home Command,” the note said.

