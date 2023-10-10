Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Tourists take pictures on a bridge as Italy lifts quarantine restrictions for travellers arriving from European Union countries, Britain and Israel and begins offering COVID-free flights in a bid to revive the tourism industry, in Venice, Italy, May 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Tourists take pictures on a bridge as Italy lifts quarantine restrictions for travellers arriving from European Union countries, Britain and Israel and begins offering COVID-free flights in a bid to revive the tourism industry, in Venice, Italy, May 16, 2021. (Reuters)

Israel tours should be avoided, tourists should stay in hotels

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Tours of Israel should be avoided, Israel’s Ministry of Tourism said in a note sent to local tour agencies, as the country indicated it could be planning a ground assault on Gaza in response to Palestinian militant group Hamas’ weekend attack.

The note added that those on cruises should stay on their ships, while others tourists should remain in their hotels.

Advertisement

“In general, please stay near protected places and act according to the instructions of the Home Command,” the note said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Over 1,600 killed on both sides as Israel pounds Gaza with fiercest air strikes ever

At least 830 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Kremlin: Zelenskyy’s claim that Russia wants to inflame war in Middle East baseless

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size