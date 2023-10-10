Israeli Air Force flies off-duty troops back to Israel to fight against Hamas

The Israeli Air Force airlifted hundreds of Israeli troops who were abroad across Europe over the past day in order for them to participate in the fight against militant group Hamas, the Times of Israel reported on Tuesday.

“The military says C-130 and C-130J heavy transport planes flew to various countries in Europe to bring the off-duty soldiers back to Israel. The operation was carried out in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, the IDF says,” according to the Times of Israel.

Advertisement

The flare up of tensions in Israel started on Saturday when Hamas launched an unexpected and unprecedented surprise attack. Supported by a barrage of rockets, Hamas militants breached the blockade from Gaza Strip into adjacent Israeli towns. This sudden incursion resulted in numerous casualties and abductions – more than 300 dead and 2,000 injured.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Israel, in response, launched airstrikes on targets in Gaza and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of war with Hamas, vowing to exact an unparalleled cost on the militant group.

Separately, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday it struck more than 200 targets in the Gaza strip overnight.

“In recent hours, IDF warplanes and vessels have attacked many targets of the terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip. Dozens of fighter jets attacked over 200 targets throughout the Rimal neighborhood and Khan Yunis during the night,” the IDF said on X (formerly Twitter).

The IDF added that the sites targeted included a weapons storage site in a mosque, an apartment used by Hamas’ anti-tank guided missile forces, and a high-rise tower used by the militant group, among other military installations.

Additionally, IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari announced on Tuesday that the Israeli military had regained control of the Gaza border, after Hamas militants blew up sections of the border fence during its attack on Saturday morning, according to The Times of Israel.

“In the last day, not a single terrorist entered via the fence,” Hagari said. The IDF estimated that there was a small number of terrorists still hiding in Israeli territory.

Read more:

Hamas attack ‘worst security situation’ in Israel since 1973 Yom Kippur War: Expert

Israel launches fresh raids on Gaza Strip for fourth day

Israel denies report that Egypt warned of Hamas attack in advance