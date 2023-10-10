Theme
Israeli tanks leave the kibbutz of Kfar Aza in southern Israel after inspecting the area on the border with the Gaza Strip, on October 10, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israeli airstrike kills two members from Hamas political office: Official

Reuters
Two members from Hamas’ political office, Jawad Abu Shammala and Zakaria Abu Maamar, were killed in an airstrike in Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, an official from the group told Reuters on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Israeli military confirmed killing Abu Shammala, saying he had been struck “overnight.”

