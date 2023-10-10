Israeli airstrike kills two members from Hamas political office: Official

Two members from Hamas’ political office, Jawad Abu Shammala and Zakaria Abu Maamar, were killed in an airstrike in Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip, an official from the group told Reuters on Tuesday.



In a statement, the Israeli military confirmed killing Abu Shammala, saying he had been struck “overnight.”



