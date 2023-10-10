Israeli military says re-established control over Gaza border

Israel has retaken control of the Gaza border fence breached by Palestinian Hamas gunmen who carried out a weekend mass-incursion, and is planting mines in the parts where the barrier was toppled, the chief military spokesperson said on Tuesday.

In remarks aired by Israel’s Army Radio, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said there had been no new infiltrations from Gaza since Monday.

In an apparent response to rumors that gunmen used cross-border tunnels, he said the military had no such findings.

