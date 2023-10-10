Israeli military says re-established control over Gaza border
Israel has retaken control of the Gaza border fence breached by Palestinian Hamas gunmen who carried out a weekend mass-incursion, and is planting mines in the parts where the barrier was toppled, the chief military spokesperson said on Tuesday.
In remarks aired by Israel’s Army Radio, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said there had been no new infiltrations from Gaza since Monday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In an apparent response to rumors that gunmen used cross-border tunnels, he said the military had no such findings.
Read more:
Blinken reaffirms US support for Israel in call with Israeli FM
Russia accuses US of ‘destructive’ approach on Israeli-Palestinian war
US tells Iran to not get involved in Israel-Hamas tensions to prevent escalation
-
Blinken reaffirms US support for Israel in call with Israeli FMUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed US support for Israel in a call with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, the State Department said in a ... World News
-
US tells Iran to not get involved in Israel-Hamas tensions to prevent escalationThe United States’ top general on Monday warned Iran not to get involved in the crisis in Israel and said he did not want the conflict to the ... Middle East
-
Military leaders from US, Israel discuss Hamas attack: PentagonUS Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown Jr spoke on Monday with the Chief of the Israeli General Staff Herzi Halevi, the Pentagon said, ... Middle East