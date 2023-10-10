Theme
An aerial view shows vehicles on fire as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel October 7, 2023. (Reuters)
An aerial view shows vehicles on fire as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel on October 7, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israeli’s military says Hamas has nowhere to hide in Gaza

Reuters
The Israeli military said on Tuesday that Hamas operatives had “nowhere to hide in Gaza” and that the air force was carrying out unprecedently intensive airstrikes in the Palestinian enclave in waves every four hours.

“We will reach them (Hamas) everywhere,” chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a briefing.

