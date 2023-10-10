Kremlin: Zelenskyy’s claim that Russia wants to inflame war in Middle East baseless

The Kremlin said on Tuesday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s suggestion that it was in Russia’s interests to stoke war in the Middle East to weaken global unity had no basis in fact.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the conflict was long-standing, with very deep roots, adding that Russia was in contact with both Israel and the Palestinians.

Russia has longstanding, historical ties with the Palestinians and has lots in common with Israel, including the fact that many Israelis are former Russian citizens, Peskov told a regular news briefing.



Moscow intends to keep up its diplomatic efforts and play a role in seeking peace between Israel and the Palestinians, he added.



