US President Joe Biden listens to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York City, US, September 20, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Leaders of US, UK, Germany, Italy and France express support for Israel

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The leaders of the US, Germany, Britain, France and Italy issued a joint statement on Monday condemning the attacks on Israel by militant group Hamas and expressed their “steadfast and united support” for Israel.

“Over the coming days, we will remain united and coordinated, together as allies, and as common friends of Israel, to ensure Israel is able to defend itself, and to ultimately set the conditions for a peaceful and integrated Middle East region,” said the statement by US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

