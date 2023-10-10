Likud: Israeli coalition partners agree to possible formation of national unity govt

All partners in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition approved on Tuesday a proposed expansion of the government to include politicians now in the opposition, a statement from his Likud

party said.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Since the shock weekend Hamas attack from Gaza and Israel’s build-up for war, some center-left parties have offered to join Netanyahu in government - a bid to shore up the country in crisis.



Read more:

At least 770 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Advertisement

Borrell invites Israeli, Palestinian FMs to address EU foreign ministers’ meeting

Macron says comments by Iran praising Hamas attack against Israel ‘unacceptable’