Israeli soldiers are seen near a military helicopter at a hospital following a mass-infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel October 7, 2023. (Reuters)
Likud: Israeli coalition partners agree to possible formation of national unity govt

All partners in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition approved on Tuesday a proposed expansion of the government to include politicians now in the opposition, a statement from his Likud
party said.

Since the shock weekend Hamas attack from Gaza and Israel’s build-up for war, some center-left parties have offered to join Netanyahu in government - a bid to shore up the country in crisis.

