Military leaders from US, Israel discuss Hamas attack: Pentagon

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown Jr spoke on Monday with the Chief of the Israeli General Staff Herzi Halevi, the Pentagon said, adding they discussed Hamas’ attack and steps to strengthen US military posture in the region.

