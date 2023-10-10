New details emerge about Egyptian killed in officer’s shooting of Israeli tourists

In a shocking incident in Alexandria, Egypt, an Egyptian police officer opened fire on a group of Israeli tourists on Sunday, resulting in the tragic deaths of an Egyptian tourist guide and two Israeli citizens. The attack occurred on the second day of a heated conflict that erupted between Israel and Palestinian factions on Saturday.

The incident has taken an unexpected turn as one of Syed Kamal Al-Khawalqa’s colleagues revealed surprising details, Al Arabiya reported. Al-Khawalqa, a victim of the attack, was accompanying another group of tourists alongside the Israeli visitors. Described as a highly respectable and cultured individual with a passion for knowledge, the loss of Al-Khawalqa has sent shockwaves through the community, according to reports from Egyptian media.

The shooting, which appeared to be random, took place in the heart of Alexandria. A security source confirmed that the police officer responsible for maintaining security in the Manshiyah area of the city fired shots indiscriminately while an Israeli tourist group was visiting a popular tourist site.

The source said Immediate action was taken in response to the incident, with the officer swiftly arrested, and legal proceedings initiated against him. Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The Tourist Guides Union in Luxor has mourned Al-Khawalqa’s tragic death, emphasizing that he was carrying out his duties by accompanying the Israeli tourist group during their visit to the Pillar of Suez in the Manshiyah area of Alexandria.

This incident is similar to last year’s death of three Israelis who were killed by an “Egyptian infiltrator” who crossed into Israel before being apprehended, as reported by an Israeli military spokesperson.

Egypt holds the distinction of being the first Arab nation to establish a peace treaty with Israel in the year 1979.

