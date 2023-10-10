Saudi Arabia say it is working with partners to prevent escalation of Gaza conflict

Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it is exerting all efforts with regional and international partners to prevent the escalation of the situation in Gaza and neighboring areas.

A statement for the weekly meeting of the government carried by the official news agency said that the Kingdom will “continue its support for the Palestinian people to secure its legitimate rights and achieve the just and lasting peace.”

On Monday, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held separate phone calls with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Hamas militants stormed towns and communities in southern Israel at dawn on Saturday under the cover of a barrage of rocket fire, in the deadliest attack on the country in decades.

Israel has retaliated by carrying out intense air strikes on the Gaza Strip, which is governed by Hamas.

Over 1,600 people have been killed on both sides since Hamas launched its attack on Saturday.

