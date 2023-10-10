Strike hits close to Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula
Bombardments hit close to the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula on Tuesday, three Egyptian security sources and a witness said.
The strike comes as the Israeli military bombards Gaza and follows a similar incident on Monday that partially disrupted operations at the border, though the crossing was working normally early on Tuesday, Egyptian security sources said.
