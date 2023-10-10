Theme
Palestinian men carrying bread walk past damaged cars and a crater in front of a school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) following Israeli airstrikes targeting Gaza City on October 9, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian men carrying bread walk past damaged cars and a crater in front of a school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) following Israeli airstrikes targeting Gaza City on October 9, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Strike hits close to Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Bombardments hit close to the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula on Tuesday, three Egyptian security sources and a witness said.

The strike comes as the Israeli military bombards Gaza and follows a similar incident on Monday that partially disrupted operations at the border, though the crossing was working normally early on Tuesday, Egyptian security sources said.

Israel launches fresh raids on Gaza Strip for fourth day

