Total siege of Gaza is ‘prohibited’ under international law: UN

Israel’s total siege of the Gaza Strip is banned under international law, the United Nations human rights chief said Tuesday.



“The imposition of sieges that endanger the lives of civilians by depriving them of goods essential for their survival is prohibited under international humanitarian law,” Volker Turk said in a statement.



Turk also said, citing information gathered by his office, that Israeli air operations have struck residential buildings, including large tower blocks, as well as schools and UN buildings across Gaza, resulting in civilian casualties.



“International humanitarian law is clear: the obligation to take constant care to spare the civilian population and civilian objects remains applicable throughout the attacks,” he added.



