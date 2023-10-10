Theme
A Turkish Airlines plane is pictured on the tarmac of the Ataturk Airport on April 4, 2019, in Istanbul. (AFP)
Turkish Airlines halts flights to Israel until further notice

Reuters
Turkish Airlines has halted its flights to Israel until further notice due to the latest developments in the country, a company spokesperson said in a statement posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

