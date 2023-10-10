Turkish Airlines halts flights to Israel until further notice

Turkish Airlines has halted its flights to Israel until further notice due to the latest developments in the country, a company spokesperson said in a statement posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Read more:

Over 1,800 killed on both sides as Israel pounds Gaza with fiercest air strikes ever

Salvo of rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israel met with retaliation

Pentagon offers hostage rescue support to Israel, but no US ‘boots on ground’