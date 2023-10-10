Palestinian Israeli conflict
UN Palestinian refugee agency says 18 of its buildings have sustained damage
The UN Palestinian refugee agency says 18 of its buildings have sustained damage as Israel continues to bomb Gaza for the fourth day since Hamas’ surprise attack on Saturday.
