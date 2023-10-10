UN aid chief calls for immediate release of hostages in Israel-Hamas conflict

The head of the United Nations humanitarian relief agency on Tuesday called for the immediate release of all people who have been taken hostage in the war between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants.

“My message to all sides is unequivocal: The laws of war must be upheld,” UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said in a statement.

“Those held captive must be treated humanely. Hostages must be released without delay.”

